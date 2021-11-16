Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue team aids in Mission during flooding

The Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue (SAR) team lent a helping hand to Mission SAR Monday, during the flooding.

An elderly woman with medical needs was trapped in her trailer home near Hatzic Lake and needed to be rescued, said SAR manager Rick Laing

“Mission SAR were already involved in a number of rescues and evacuations so they asked if we could help with this rescue. Our team immediately set out to rescue the woman,” said Laing.

“This rescue in Mission was our sole rescue yesterday,” he said, adding Laing said the rescue was pretty straightforward and the team went out in an inflatable boat, got the woman out and put her in the boat.

BC Hydro had initially put Maple Ridge on high alert due to the spill on the dam and the Ridge Meadows SAR was assembled to hand out evacuation notifications and alerts. However, BC Hydro came back and told them that evacuation notifications won’t be needed as they had recalculated and determined that Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows residents weren’t going to be in need of an evacuation, said Laing.

“Our towns were pretty lucky yesterday compared to say, Abbotsford. The flooding has hit them pretty hard,” he said.

