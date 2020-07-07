Ridge Meadows RCMP Supt. Jennifer Hyland is being honoured for her work as a female mentor on the force. (Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows top cop recognized with global award

Supt. Jennifer Hyland earns international honours for mentoring and coaching

Top cop for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows is receiving the 2020 International Association of Women Police award for mentoring and coaching.

Ridge Meadows RCMP Supt. Jennifer Hyland is being presented the honour for her support and assistance of female police officers through career training and personal development.

“I was so honoured to learn that the police officers I work with every day nominated me for this international recognition,” Hyland said.

“When I was contacted by the IAWP last week and told that I was being awarded the mentoring and coaching award for 2020, it was incredibly humbling.

“My leadership approach has always been to take the time to pay attention to those around me, ensuring that I work to enhance their skills and abilities, knowing that I will one day leave the world of policing and that the investment in our people will serve the community years after I am gone.”

READ MORE: Looking back on first year as top cop

One of the deciding factors for the award being given to Hyland was a program she designed and implemented that consisted of an eight-lesson series focusing on key leadership skills and challenges facing female officers in a predominately male policing environment.

The program has been successful in assisting female police officers with their advancement in leadership roles within the detachment and the force.

RCMP Commissioner, Brenda Lucki said she is pleased to see Hyland recognized for her leadership and commitment to helping others succeed.

“Her dedication, compassion and respect are an inspiration, and her work to encourage and empower other women in policing is helping to develop future leaders within our organization and beyond,” she noted.

Hyland will receive the award in Indonesia in 2021.


ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
Fraser Valley woman complains of violent RCMP takedown during wellness check

Most Read