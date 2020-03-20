Ridge Meadows trying to help find friendly Maggie

Dog stolen in Pitt Meadows but is pregnant

Ridge Meadows RCMP are trying to reunite a friendly dog who’s in the family way.

Maggie was stolen from her front yard in the 18000-block of Ford Road, in Pitt Meadows.

Maggie’s owners state she is very friendly and is also pregnant and due in a month. If you see Maggie, call police immediately at 604-463-6251 and refer to file #20-6097.

Dogs

