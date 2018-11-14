Recent crime analyst data indicated an increase in reports of theft from autos. (files)

Ridge RCMP officer chases down theft suspect

Allegedly caught in the act of theft from a vehicle

A Ridge Meadows RCMP officer chased down a suspect who had allegedly stolen items from Pitt Meadows vehicles.

On Monday, Nov. 12, at around 3 a.m., Cpl. Dean Caughy was working a night shift on general duty, performing proactive patrols in the Somerset neighbourhood of Pitt Meadows.

Recent crime analyst data had provided the 11-year veteran police officer with an awareness of an increase in reports of theft from autos, said Sgt. Brenda Gresiuk.

Caughy was in the 12000-block area of Chestnut Crescent when he noticed two unoccupied bikes on the side of the roadway. He found this to be out of place and suspicious, which prompted him to stop and investigate.

Without warning, a male darted out from a driveway and took off running. Caughy pursued on foot and quickly caught the suspect, placing him under arrest.

A subsequent search of the suspect revealed a garage door opener and a prescription bottle. The items were quickly linked to the rightful owners, whose vehicle had been broken into that evening while they slept.

“Catching a suspect in the act is a good day at the office for any police officer,” said Gresiuk. “This is a great example of an experienced police officer putting clues together and stopping crime in its tracks.”

A 29-year-old Vancouver man was released on a promise to appear, and a report was sent to the B.C. Prosecution Services for consideration with recommended charges of possession of stolen property, obstructing a peace officer and trespass at night.

Most Read