224th Street north is closed at 132nd Avenue till waters recede. (THE NEWS/files)

Road closed, rain pelts Maple Ridge

224th barricaded at 132nd Street til water drops

Maple Ridge escaped with just the usual flooding on north 224th Street and a few streets without power following Thursday’s tropical storm.

The City of Maple Ridge said Friday morning that 224th Street is closed between 132nd and 136th Avenue until the water level drops. The area often floods during heavy rains. It asks motorists to follow signs and flag persons.

Environment Canada reported 43 millimetres of rain on the first day of November, with a high of 14 C.

About 10 homes in the east Maple Ridge area also lost power around 252nd and 256th streets, as well as around Garibaldi Street, early Friday. Crews are currently trying to find out the cause of the power outages.

The City of Maple Ridge is asking people if they have a storm water basin close to their homes to clear away any debris to allow proper drainage of storm water.

The city adds that strata properties and home owners need to rake up leaves and put them in a compost pile or dispose of them in with organic waste instead of spreading them on to the roads.

4 seriously injured in B.C. bus crash, 12 others in stable condition
New online tool gives British Columbians ins and outs of adoption

