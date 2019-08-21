Rosemount cooked diced chicken linked to listeria case in B.C.

Canadian Food Inspection Agency in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The symptoms of listeria include vomiting, nausea, fever, muscle aches

Rosemount brand cooked diced chicken is being linked to listeria outbreaks in B.C., Manitoba and Ontario.

In a notice sent out by the Canadian Public Health Agency on Wednesday, officials said there have been seven confirmed cases of the disease.

Of the cases, five are in Ontario, one is in Manitoba and one is in B.C.

The seven patients are between the ages of 51 and 87 years old and got sick between November 2017 and June 2019.

The agency believes Rosemount cooked diced chicken is the “likely cause” of the outbreak.

“Rosemount cooked diced chicken was supplied to institutions (including cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes) where many of the individuals who became sick resided, or visited, before becoming ill,” the agency said in a statement.

A recall warning for the chicken was issued earlier this week.

The symptoms of listeria include vomiting, nausea, fever, muscle aches, severe headache, neck stiffness, and in severe cases, death can occur.

