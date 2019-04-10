Ryan Reynolds-produced family game show ‘Don’t’ coming to ABC

Show is being described as both ‘comedic’ and ‘physical’

ABC announced this week it will air ‘Don’t,’ a “comedic physical” family game show being produced by Vancouver-born actor Ryan Reynolds.

The ‘Deadpool’ star said in a release from ABC, “all my life, the word ‘don’t’ has tortured me…from ‘don’t curse’ to ‘don’t play ball in the house’ to ‘don’t eat the crab salad you left in the sun for three days.’ I cannot wait for my personal trauma to become the next great ABC family show.”

ALSO READ: Victoria hotel trashes Channing Tatum in favour of B.C.’s Ryan Reynolds

‘Don’t’ will feature a family attempting five mental and physical challenges as they resist the temptation to not do something, challenging them to follow rules such as “don’t slip,” “don’t forget,” “don’t say it,” “don’t scream” or “don’t laugh.”

Each successful round comes with a cash prize while each loss results in one elimination. The family will get to keep all the money earned.

ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds to narrate movie about B.C.’s Great Bear Rainforest

“’Don’t’ is based upon the simple premise that there are countless things that our brain advises us to do,” Banijay Studios North America president and CEO David Goldberg, who is co-producing the show. He added, “In ‘Don’t,’ contestants are challenged to resist what their brain is urging them to do.

“One thing is for sure, my brain never said ‘don’t’ to Ryan Reynolds, one of the most talented and popular stars on the planet. This wildly entertaining and unpredictable show has so much potential, and I’m pleased to be making it for ABC, who has been such a great partner over the years.”

ALSO READ: Vancouver actor Ryan Reynolds sends birthday wish to B.C. boy

Reynolds tweeted following the announcement in the self-deprecating manner he’s known for on the social media website, where he has over 13 million followers.

“ABC cruelly canceled Two Guys, A Girl & a Pizza Place 18 years ago. ‘Don’t’ is so good, it’ll fast become the second best show ABC has ever produced. And ABC will worship me. And my sitcom will be back on the air,” he wrote.

“Who better than Ryan Reynolds to bring us the next big tent, family-friendly competition show?,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. “When he and Banijay Studios came to us with this hilarious and wildly original idea, we were all in.”

The show has not yet been given a release date.

