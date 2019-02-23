Safety regulations enforced at Maple Ridge tent city

Police and bylaws set up a barricade around Anita Place Tent City on Saturday and residents were asked for identification to be put on a list for housing, while the fire department enforced safety regulations imposed by a court order, according to the Alliance Against Displacement, which organizes the camp on 223rd Street in Maple Ridge.

Meanwhile, electricity to the camp and heat to its warming tent were cut off Friday, when it snowed, and remained so on Saturday.

“In our minds, we disagree with the order granted by Judge [Christopher] Grauer, which was preventing this type of barricade so that people couldn’t get in,” Caitlin Shane, a lawyer with the Pivot Legel Society, said during the rally on 223rd Street.

“We are concerned about the way this count is being carried out.”

On Friday, Ridge Meadows RCMP said since the establishment of the camp, in May 2017, they have responded to 669 calls related to it. They include 81 weapons calls, 44 to assist with medical overdoses, 57 for recovered stolen items, and 82 arrests.

“The current civil injunction court order is granted on the issue of fire safety. The RCMP are hopeful that those residing on the St. Anne’s lands will obey the court order. The RCMP will continue to maintain their keep-the-peace duties during the civil injunction process,” said Sgt. Brenda Gresiuk.

“As always, the primary concerns of police are public safety, police officer safety, and the right to peaceful, lawful and safe protest, within the terms set by the Supreme Court in the injunction.”

Earlier this month, a B.C. Supreme Court judge decided to allow solid structures to remain at the camp, but granted the city the authority to address the closeness of tents to the fences and each other, remove accelerants, electrical connections and other materials that pose a fire safety risk on the site.

The city started that process on Friday.

The injunction also granted the city the ability to identify those who are living in the camp to determine who needs housing and any additional support services, according to the city.

The injunction order also provided guidance on the RCMP’s role in ensuring that the court order can be carried out without obstruction.

The City of Maple Ridge had applied in December to enforce safety orders and injunctions against Anita Place, where there have been six fires since its inception about 18 months ago.

One woman was seriously injured in one in December.

Justice Grauer initially reserved judgment, but in Friday’s decision acknowledged that “freezing or burning is a choice no one should have to make,” according to Pivot.

“The very real difficulty is that steps taken by individuals to protect their own lives put more than their own lives at risk,” Justice Grauer wrote.

“Given the availability of a heating tent, communal cooking, hot water washing facilities, and cold weather shelter space within Maple Ridge, I must agree. A solution that fully meets the health and safety needs of the occupants of Anita Place may take some time, but the risk of catastrophic injury and loss of life is too great to ignore in the meantime. The balance of convenience favours the granting of the injunction in relation to the Fire Safety Orders.”

The legal society said the judge’s comments affirm the dire health safety needs faced by residents of Anita Place in the absence of adequate shelter.

