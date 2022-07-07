School Board chair will run for Maple Ridge council

Carreras said city must offer more to youth, sees a council ‘plagued by infighting’

Korleen Carreras, chair of the school board, will run for Maple Ridge council. (Special to The News)

Korleen Carreras, chair of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows School Board, will be running for city council in Maple Ridge.

“During my time on school board I witnessed first hand how important relationships were with other levels of government in securing funding for our district,” she said. “Working with others helped us open a new school in Albion, implement the new Integrated Child and Youth teams, and expand child care facilities on school grounds.

“The diversity of our community is our strength, and working together we can revitalize our downtown and support local businesses, expand recreational and cultural facilities, and build the affordable housing our community so desperately needs. I believe a better Maple Ridge is possible, and I look forward to sharing my vision for our city with the community.”

READ ALSO: Premier in Maple Ridge for new school announcement

First elected in 2014, Carreras has served the communities of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows on school board, the BC School Trustees Association Provincial Council and on the City of Maple Ridge Active Transportation and Social Planning committees.

Away from local politics, she was president of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Arts Council and the director of ceremonies and special events for the 2020 BC Summer Games.

She said the city needs to offer more to its young people, to keep them from leaving Maple Ridge.

“As a school board trustee and chair, I was able to spend time listening to our youth and hearing their vision for a better community. Their voices are powerful, but time and again I would hear the same thing from these amazing young people and their families – they love our community but feel their voices aren’t being heard. They are limited by affordability or future career options here in Maple Ridge and are looking to other cities.” said Carreras.

“We need to do better for the generations of today and tomorrow. We need to focus on building vibrant, whole communities that are inclusive and welcoming.

Carreras expressed her disappointment in the current council, and voiced support for mayoral candidate Dan Ruimy, the former MP.

“The past term on council has been plagued by infighting and conflict – the current mayor and his team simply don’t represent our community,” she said. “I am heartened to see that former MP Dan Ruimy is running for mayor – he’s a dedicated community leader and someone with the experience, commitment, and connections to help build a better Maple Ridge.”

“As we approach the October election, I am hopeful that we can once again celebrate and be proud of our community and begin the work to revitalize our city. I look forward to working with everyone who wants to help build a better Maple Ridge.”

The local elections in B.C. will take place on Oct. 15.