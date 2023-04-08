The new design for Eric Langton Elementary School is to be presented to the public next week. (Google Maps/Special to the News)

The new design for Eric Langton Elementary School is to be presented to the public next week. (Google Maps/Special to the News)

SD42 asking for public input on design of new school in Maple Ridge

Draft design available for the public to see on Thursday, April 13

The school district is inviting the public to give their thoughts on the design of the new Eric Langton Elementary School.

A special public input session is being held next week when a draft of the design will be presented and those who attend can give their input on the general use of the building, the site, and program suggestions for the Neighbourhood Learning Centre, that will be hosted in the new school.

Representatives from Station One Architects and school district staff will be on site to answer questions.

An online survey will also be available for those who will not be able to attend the in-person event, but who would still like to provide feedback.

Construction on the new building will begin in 2024 and the new school is expected to be ready for occupancy by fall 2025.

The new facility will have a capacity of 80 kindergarten and 600 Grade 1 to 7 spaces, in addition to the Neighbourhood Learning Centre, and the new building will be built according to LEED Gold Standards, incorporating energy-saving measures to reduce greenhouse emissions.

READ MORE: Province approves funds to replace Eric Langton Elementary in Maple Ridge

The in-person public input session will take place on Thursday, April 13, in the school gym at Eric Langton Elementary, 12138 Edge St. in Maple Ridge. Those who wish to attend must RSVP by emailing: register@sd42.ca by noon on Tuesday, April 11.

ALSO: Province announces funding for new high school for Pitt Meadows

Doors are set to open at 5:30 p.m. with a presentation and the following public engagement scheduled from 6-8 p.m..

Refreshments will be served.

The online survey will run two weeks from Friday, April 14 to Friday, April 28.

For more information go to sd42.ca.

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt MeadowsSchools

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Trailblazers’ added as speakers at Maple Ridge Climate Action Summit

Just Posted

The new design for Eric Langton Elementary School is to be presented to the public next week. (Google Maps/Special to the News)
SD42 asking for public input on design of new school in Maple Ridge

We’ll need fewer children’s playgrounds, more seniors centres in the coming years. (Township of Langley/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
IN OUR VIEW: Metro Vancouver’s grey wave is here

Dr. Alison Shaw of SFU’s Action on Climate Team will be one of the speakers at Maple Ridge’s Climate Action Summit. (Black Press files)
‘Trailblazers’ added as speakers at Maple Ridge Climate Action Summit

A fair featuring information and resources for those with diverse abilities is coming up. (Maple Ridge Lions Club/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Lions Club holding fair for those with health and physical impairments

Pop-up banner image