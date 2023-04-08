SD42 asking for public input on design of new school in Maple Ridge

Draft design available for the public to see on Thursday, April 13

The new design for Eric Langton Elementary School is to be presented to the public next week. (Google Maps/Special to the News)

The school district is inviting the public to give their thoughts on the design of the new Eric Langton Elementary School.

A special public input session is being held next week when a draft of the design will be presented and those who attend can give their input on the general use of the building, the site, and program suggestions for the Neighbourhood Learning Centre, that will be hosted in the new school.

Representatives from Station One Architects and school district staff will be on site to answer questions.

An online survey will also be available for those who will not be able to attend the in-person event, but who would still like to provide feedback.

Construction on the new building will begin in 2024 and the new school is expected to be ready for occupancy by fall 2025.

The new facility will have a capacity of 80 kindergarten and 600 Grade 1 to 7 spaces, in addition to the Neighbourhood Learning Centre, and the new building will be built according to LEED Gold Standards, incorporating energy-saving measures to reduce greenhouse emissions.

The in-person public input session will take place on Thursday, April 13, in the school gym at Eric Langton Elementary, 12138 Edge St. in Maple Ridge. Those who wish to attend must RSVP by emailing: register@sd42.ca by noon on Tuesday, April 11.

Doors are set to open at 5:30 p.m. with a presentation and the following public engagement scheduled from 6-8 p.m..

Refreshments will be served.

The online survey will run two weeks from Friday, April 14 to Friday, April 28.

For more information go to sd42.ca.