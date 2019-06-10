SD42 DPAC looking for nominees

Nominees are being sought for the SD42 District Parents’ Advisory Council executive elections.

Every parent with a child registered in the district is eligible to nominate or be nominated for a position.

Nominees must be nominated by a PAC member from their associated PAC.

Positions include president, vice-president, recording secretary, corresponding secretary, treasurer, liaison to the B.C. Confederation of Parent Advisory Council and two or more members-at-large.

Presidential duties include but are not limited to convening and presiding over membership, ensuring an agenda is prepared and presented and appoint committees when necessary. The vice-president should be able to assume the role of president when necessary and assist the president. The recording secretary should be able to keep accurate and official minutes of council, distribute those minutes and keep an accurate copy of the Constitution and Bylaws when changes are made. The corresponding secretary conducts all correspondence for the council and the treasurer has to maintain an accurate record of council expenditures, receive funds for the council and disburse funds as authorized by the executive and/or members. The liaison to the BCCPAC makes sure the BCCPAC information is distributed and makes sure membership is being maximized and the members-at-large will be assigned roles at the time of their election.

The deadline for nominations is at the annual general meeting at 7 p.m. on June 20 at Highland Park elementary, 18961 Advent Rd. in Pitt Meadows, followed by elections.

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com



