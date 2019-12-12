Another snowfall warning has been issued for the Coquihalla Highway (Photo courtesy of Drive BC)

Second snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla Highway

Another 20 cm of snow is expected to fall by early Friday

A second snowfall warning has been issued by Environment Canada in less than 36 hours for the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt.

Approximately 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall by early Friday as a weather system passes through the region.

READ MORE: Police incident closes Coquihalla Highway rest area

With the colder temperatures, snow levels are expected to remain near valley bottoms except near Hope, where rain is expected.

The Coquihalla has received approximately 25 cm since Wednesday morning, when an initial snowfall warning was issued for the mountain pass.

For up-to-date road conditions around the province, you can visit Drive BC’s website.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. seniors need better vaccine protection, advocate says
Next story
Baloney Meter: Is Trudeau’s mandate the ‘weakest’ in Canadian history?

Just Posted

No one hurt in Tuesday house fire in Maple Ridge

Home unoccupied at the time.

UPDATED: Maple Ridge’s swim clubs ‘decimated’ by pool closure

City working to ensure that all recreation facilities will meet needs for 2020 BC Summer Games.

Maple Ridge approves 3.85-per-cent hike in property taxes

Average tax bill will be about $3,350.

Two arrested in connection with Maple Ridge auto theft

Maple Ridge Mounties say numbers though looking good

Maple Ridge council looks at nuisance bylaw

Measures on agenda for new year includes fines

VIDEO: Andrew Scheer to resign as Conservative leader

Decision comes after weeks of Conservative infighting following the October election

Second snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla Highway

Another 20 cm of snow is expected to fall by early Friday

Metro Vancouver mayors green light regional business license for ride-hailing

Surrey mayor only member to vote against inter-municipality business license

FVRD emergency plan only ‘partially meeting’ expectations, says auditor

Regional district says they are already working on shortfalls in emergency management

RCMP take care when burying sex mannequins found this year in Manning Park

Police tasked with ensuring the mannequins were completely disposed

B.C. seniors need better vaccine protection, advocate says

Home support down, day programs up in annual rating

Burnaby man charged with sexual assault after multiple groping incidents

Jorge Benjamin Bernal, 29, is facing four counts of sexual assault

RCMP rescue wounded raven on Vancouver Island highway

Bird expected to make full recovery

More rowers come forward with complaints about coach, criticism of UVic

Barney Williams is accused of verbal abuse and harassment

Most Read