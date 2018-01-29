In north Maple Ridge, 224th Street is closed due to flooding. (Michael Hall/THE NEWS)

Section of Maple Ridge road closed due to flooding

Closure will be in effect until the heavy rains subside.

Heavy rain has caused flooding on 224 Street in Maple Ridge, causing a closure between 132 and 136 avenues.

“Please follow all traffic signs and flagging personnel as directed around the closure,” the city said on its website.

“This closure is weather dependent, and will be in effect until the heavy rains subside. The operations department has posted the road closure for the section of 224th St. from 132 to 136 avenues and will monitor levels on that section until the water recedes.”

The operations department is also monitoring the water levels on 132 Avenue between 216 and 224 streets.

“So far that road remains open, but if the rainfall levels continue at the high volumes, that road may be closed temporarily.”

The short-term forecast is for the rain levels to drop, which will result in water levels receding. Once the roadways have cleared, they will be reopened, said Fred Armstrong, city communications.

 

Flooding in a field along 132 Avenue. (Michael Hall/THE NEWS)

Flooding in a ditch along 132 Avenue. (Michael Hall/THE NEWS)

