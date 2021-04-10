Security camera shows coyotes walking down Maple Ridge street

A warning to Silver Valley residents to keep their pets indoors, says home owner

Coyotes walk down a Maple Ridge residential street. (Special to The News)

A Maple Ridge man’s front door security camera caught an unusual sight recently – a pack of coyotes headed down a residential street.

There are four of the canines plainly visible, walking down the road and sidewalk in front of his house.

Stephane Alberola, who lives on Foreman Drive in Silver Valley, watched the nighttime footage, and thought it served as a graphic reminder for pet owners to keep their animals safe from wildlife.

“This is just a friendly warning and reminder to the dog and outdoor cat owners in the neighborhood, just to be aware of wildlife. This is the most we’ve seen together on camera,” said Alberola.

“We’ve already seen other wild animals as well as the coyotes so please, be cautious.”

His same camera caught a cougar on the prowl two years ago.

Coyotes have been in the news so far this year, with incidents of aggressive behaviour involving pets and even people.

The Lower Mainland is home to an estimated 2,000 to 3,000 urban coyotes, which moved into the area in the 1980s, according to the BC SPCA.

The Conservation Officer Service is reminding people to discourage coyote conflict by:

• Picking up after your dog and keeping dogs on a leash.

• Not feeding pets outside. If needed, cleaning up any pet food immediately after feeding.

• Not leaving any small pets out unattended for long periods of time, particularly at night.

If a coyote is in the area it is recommend to keep children inside until the animal has left the area, or to pick children up and carry them.