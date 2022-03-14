Sentencing set for Maple Ridge man in Chilliwack stabbing of ex-girlfriend, her new boyfriend

Robert Charles Fleming broke into Chilliwack townhouse before seriously injuring two people in 2019

An RCMP officer guards the emergency ward of Chilliwack General Hospital after a double stabbing late Jan. 10, 2019. (Shane MacKichan photo)

A Maple Ridge man charged with stabbing his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend multiple times after breaking in to a Chilliwack townhouse three years ago pleaded guilty and is scheduled for sentencing in May.

Robert Charles Fleming, 43, faced six charges in connection with the Jan. 11, 2019 incident, in addition to a charge of criminal harassment from December 2018.

In September 2021, Fleming pleaded guilty in Surrey provincial court to break and enter, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of assault with a weapon, and one count of uttering threats to kill or injure his ex-girlfriend’s dog.

The latter charge stems from words he spoke as he left the ex-girlfriend’s apartment after the stabbing: “He said ‘Why do people do this to me?’” the judge said in court. “‘The dogs are going to die.’”

The two apparently owned at least one dog in common prior to their separation.

It was just before midnight on Jan. 10, 2019 when Chilliwack RCMP received a report of the stabbing at a townhouse on Hodgins Avenue. Two victims were located, one was brought to Chilliwack General Hospital (CGH) the other taken to Royal Columbian Hospital.

There was an armed police presence at the emergency entrance at CGH after the incident, as it was believed Fleming might have fled the scene attempting to attend the hospital.

He was in communication with police and later met with them where he was placed under arrest. He declined to provide any statement to officers, which is his right.

The court heard that when Fleming arrived at the residence, he pounded on the front door then walked around to the back. There he climbed a ladder to the bedroom window, broke the window and entered.

He then fired off bear spray and the two victims were stabbed with a folding knife.

His ex-girlfriend, S.B., received a deep stab wound to her elbow and multiple slashes elsewhere, the new boyfriend J.P. received eight stab wounds in addition to slashes.

At a court appearance in 2019, the judge relayed portions of a letter from the Chilliwack RCMP stating that Fleming is designated as a “highest risk domestic offender” by police, and that the victims suffered emotionally.

Fleming appeared in Surrey provincial court on March 11, 2022 asking for a variance to his bail conditions. His sentencing on all counts is scheduled for May 27.

