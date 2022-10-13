Amanda Todd’s father Norman Todd is seen outside the New Westminster Law Courts in New Westminster, B.C., Tuesday, October 11, 2022. A sentencing hearing is expected to conclude today for the man convicted of multiple sexual offences against teenager Amanda Todd. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Sentencing set to wrap for Dutch man convicted of sextortion of B.C. teen Amanda Todd

Defence lawyers representing 44-year-old Aydin Coban have proposed a six-year prison term

A sentencing hearing is expected to conclude today in a New Westminster, B.C., courtroom for the man convicted of multiple sexual offences against teenager Amanda Todd.

Defence lawyers representing 44-year-old Aydin Coban have proposed a six-year prison term for the Dutch national.

He was extradited from Holland to face multiple charges related to the years-long cyberstalking and harassment of Todd, who died by suicide at the age of 15, shortly after posting a poignant video describing the extortion and abuse she had endured since the age of 12.

In submissions Wednesday, Coban’s lawyers agreed Todd was harmed but told the court she was the only victim and Coban has no criminal record in Canada so the Crown request for a 12-year prison term is unwarranted.

Coban is currently serving an 11 year sentence in the Netherlands for 68 similar offences, some involving girls as young as nine.

Coban will be returned to the Netherlands shortly after the B.C. case ends and will complete any Canadian penalty in Holland, where a Dutch court will decide if it should be served concurrently with his 11-year sentence, or begin once the Dutch term concludes.

RELATED: Man who sextorted B.C. teen Amanda Todd needs sentence to fit harm he caused: Crown

