Sketches of a suspect released by Surrey RCMP following recent attacks in the city. (file)

Serial sex assault suspect nabbed in Surrey, then released by police

Surrey RCMP say an adult male was arrested Sunday (May 27) in connection with four incidents

A suspect has been arrested in a series of recent sexual assaults in Surrey.

RCMP say an adult male was arrested Sunday (May 27) in connection with four incidents of sexual assault on April 24, May 20, May 22 and May 26.

“He has been released from custody as the investigation continues and information is gathered for submission to the BC Prosecutions Service,” according to a Surrey RCMP release Friday morning.

The release says police received a report of an assault in the 14800-block of 73rd Ave. at around 2 a.m. on May 26.

“A 17-year-old female youth was walking on 73 Avenue when she was assaulted from behind by an unknown male,” the release states. “The youth was able to break free and the incident was quickly reported to the police. Officers in the area located an adult male driving a grey Honda Accord, and identified him as a person of interest.”

• RELATED STORY: Police believe one man responsible for spate of Surrey sex assaults.

As a reminder, Surrey RCMP offer personal safety tips to people in the community.

“Keep your head up, stay alert and be aware of your surroundings. Walk with others when possible. Plan your route to avoid isolated areas.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or go to solvecrime.ca.

Previous story
Researcher suggests “poopsicle” theory for B.C. woman hit by falling feces
Next story
Split opinion over $4.5B K-M pipeline purchase

Just Posted

Split opinion over $4.5B K-M pipeline purchase

Maple Ridge politicians on both sides of issue

Championship ball team holds reunion

Western Canadian midget champs in 1998

City: No water balloons at the Pitt Meadows Day parade please

Water balloons causing hazards

Gordon Ladd on the secrets to a long life

Maple Ridge ‘Senator’ celebrates turning 100

Lynn Papp award winner has spirit of generosity

Mackenzie Kyle volunteers throughout community.

VIDEO: How to start thinking about a new voting system

A B.C. politicial science professor talks about first-past-the-post and proportional representation

Blue Jays baseball games in Tagalog language coming to OMNI Television

It’ll be the company’s first-ever baseball broadcast in a third language

Serial sex assault suspect nabbed in Surrey, then released by police

Surrey RCMP say an adult male was arrested Sunday (May 27) in connection with four incidents

Cory Vallee found guilty of first degree murder of Red Scorpion gangster

Vallee has been found guilty of first degree murder and conspiracy to murder

Four-year-old B.C. girl hit by bus while on vacation

Lila Jane Zuest is in critical condition in an Ontario hospital, a GoFundMe page has been created

Last Greyhound bus leaves B.C.’s Highway of Tears

BC Transit will fill void on an interim basis beginning June 4

Researcher suggests “poopsicle” theory for B.C. woman hit by falling feces

Rob Young, with UBCO, says frozen feces could have formed on the outside of the plane

Painting given to B.C. woman as gag goes for $481,000

Painting done by Group of Seven contemporary Tom Thomson fetches more than anticipated at auction

This is one big Buff Cat

Large Canadian cat becomes popular meme on social media

Most Read