Seven 701 runs cancelled Wednesday in Maple Ridge

Union set to step up job action today

TransLink’s ongoing labour dispute reached Maple Ridge this week with some cancellations of the 701 bus that runs from Haney Place to Coquitlam Central station.

Some runs of the 701 bus that connects Maple Ridge to Coquitlam Central station were cancelled on Monday.

That was followed today, Wednesday, with cancellations of seven more 701 runs.

“Due to job action, customers may experience reduced frequency on some bus routes on Wednesday, Nov 20. Please plan for extra travel time,” TransLink said on its alert page.

Unifor, the union representing 5,000 striking transit workers in Metro Vancouver, announced it was banning overtime for bus drivers, last week.

Unifor is set to make another announcement about escalating job action today at 11 a.m., in connection to the labour dispute involving TransLink bus drivers.


