An anti-racism protest blocked the viaducts leading into Vancouver’s downtown on Sunday, June 14, 2020. (James Sanyshyn/Twitter)

Seven arrested after police disperse anti-racism protest in Vancouver

Police are recommending charges of mischief and intimidation by blocking a highway

Seven people were arrested for refusing to disperse when police cleared an anti-racism protest that blocked the viaducts that provide entry to Downtown Vancouver.

The protesters held Black Lives Matter signs, as well as ones that said “I can’t breathe” in honour of George Floyd, a Black man who died when a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck. Others held signs asking to “defund the VPD,” while more still protested for trans lives and against the deaths of Indigenous peoples in Canada during police-involved incidents, including Chantel Moore, who was shot dead during a wellness check in New Brunswick in early June.

Vancouver police said more than 90 people left voluntarily when officers began to disperse the crowd at 6 a.m. Monday (June 15) but that the seven who refused were arrested. The protesters had been at the viaduct much of the past weekend.

Police are recommending charges of mischief and “intimidation by blocking a highway” against the seven arrested individuals.

READ MORE: Shooting victim Chantel Moore remembered as ‘the sweetest soul’

READ MORE: Amid anti-racism protests, Trudeau promises to push police body cameras with premiers

READ MORE: Questions remain after recent police encounters with Indigenous community

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

PoliceracismVancouver

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
West Coast Express ridership up 200 per cent
Next story
Updated: Thousands without power in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Class of 2020 celebrated at T’s in Maple Ridge

Names of graduates across SD42 posted to celebrate their achievements

Updated: Thousands without power in Maple Ridge

About 2,200 households initially affected

Paramedics and seniors care home server awarded private lakeside retreat in Maple Ridge

Loon Lake Lodge & Retreat Centre called for nominees keeping their community safe during COVID-19

Pitt Meadows celebrates 2020 grads

Week of June 15 to 20 will be proclaimed Grad Week to support and recognize class of 2020

Search for missing plane is familiar territory for Langley man

John Letourneau says it is the same stretch of river that claimed artist Toni Onley’s life in 2004

Feds working on a way to extend CERB payments, Trudeau says

Details are to be announced later this week

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping The News to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

VIDEO: Drone footage of Abbotsford oil spill reveals accident’s scope

Wilderness Committee group releases video and photos from spill site

Public, media blocked from council meetings in northern B.C. town for months

Other councils in region use video conferencing, as government says cities required to follow transparency rules

Seven arrested after police disperse anti-racism protest in Vancouver

Police are recommending charges of mischief and intimidation by blocking a highway

Policing costs for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s B.C. stay topped $50K: taxpayers group

RCMP covered security costs for the couple while they were acting Royals

B.C.’s real estate market shows ‘encouraging signs of recovery’ in May: association

Real estate listings, sales still down in B.C. as COVID recovery begins

Petition launched urging Abbotsford Police officers to use body cameras

Online petition has collected 300 signatures, APD said earlier this month they shelved camera plans

B.C. continues expansion of Foundry youth mental health network

Eight new centres to help deal with COVID-19 isolation

Most Read