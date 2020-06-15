Seven arrested after police disperse anti-racism protest in Vancouver

Police are recommending charges of mischief and intimidation by blocking a highway

An anti-racism protest blocked the viaducts leading into Vancouver’s downtown on Sunday, June 14, 2020. (James Sanyshyn/Twitter)

Seven people were arrested for refusing to disperse when police cleared an anti-racism protest that blocked the viaducts that provide entry to Downtown Vancouver.

The protesters held Black Lives Matter signs, as well as ones that said “I can’t breathe” in honour of George Floyd, a Black man who died when a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck. Others held signs asking to “defund the VPD,” while more still protested for trans lives and against the deaths of Indigenous peoples in Canada during police-involved incidents, including Chantel Moore, who was shot dead during a wellness check in New Brunswick in early June.

Vancouver police said more than 90 people left voluntarily when officers began to disperse the crowd at 6 a.m. Monday (June 15) but that the seven who refused were arrested. The protesters had been at the viaduct much of the past weekend.

Police are recommending charges of mischief and “intimidation by blocking a highway” against the seven arrested individuals.

READ MORE: Shooting victim Chantel Moore remembered as ‘the sweetest soul’

READ MORE: Amid anti-racism protests, Trudeau promises to push police body cameras with premiers

READ MORE: Questions remain after recent police encounters with Indigenous community

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

PoliceracismVancouver