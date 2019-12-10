(Black Press Media files)

Seven arrested in 20-man fight between rival gangs in Vancouver

Seven men were arrested but have since been released with no charges filed

A 20-man brawl that left four with stab wounds in Vancouver this weekend was the result of a dispute between two gangs, Vancouver police said Tuesday.

The fight, which broke out in Yaletown around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, started when gangster got into an “altercation” inside a restaurant that spilled onto the street.

Seven men were arrested but have since been released with no charges filed. However, police said the investigation is ongoing and they expect charges will be laid.

Anyone with information about this incident, or cell phone video of the fight, is asked to call the Vancouver police at 604-717-2541 or if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Four men in hospital after early morning Vancouver stabbing

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Abbotsford man was ‘unintended victim’ of 2018 fatal shooting, police say
Next story
Development is located near Ridge Meadows Hospital.

Just Posted

Development is located near Ridge Meadows Hospital.

Development is located near Ridge Meadows Hospital.

UPDATED: Residential fire in west Maple Ridge

An animal was seen inside the structure.

Skies open up in Maple Ridge

Strange cloud formation captured over Albion

Sale final of historic Mussallem Motors property

Plans are to put up two towers, 319 homes in downtown Maple Ridge

UPDATED: Man reportedly stabbed with ‘pen’ in downtown Maple Ridge

Woman arrested, man refused to go to hospital: Ridge Meadows RCMP

‘We must act’: Democrats unveil Trump impeachment charges

Trump insisted he did nothing wrong

Seven arrested in 20-man fight between rival gangs in Vancouver

Seven men were arrested but have since been released with no charges filed

SkyTrain strike averted after ‘eleventh-hour deal’ reached

CUPE 7000 says ‘marathon bargaining session’ led to tentative agreement with BC Rapid Transit

China hints at national security trials for 2 Canadians detained for one year

The two Canadians’ detention is largely seen as retaliation for the arrest of a Huawei exec

B.C. seaplane company set to test the first commercial electronic plane

The plane is powered by a 750 horsepower electric motor

Fireballs to fill the sky Friday for brightest meteor shower of the year

Geminid meteor shower features colourful, brighter, longer shooting stars

Province sues over sailing incident that killed teen with disabilities

Gabriel Pollard, 16, died from injuries after marine lift failed

Hope’s illicit drug death rate rivals Vancouver

Small Fraser Valley district listed among top five per capita in B.C.

First Nations want Big Bar landslide cleared ASAP to allow fish passage

Leadership calling for urgent action and resources to remove obstruction on the Fraser

Most Read