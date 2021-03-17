West Coast Express is a commuter rail service that runs 68 km between Mission and Vancouver. (Special to The News)

West Coast Express is a commuter rail service that runs 68 km between Mission and Vancouver. (Special to The News)

Seven West Coast Express locomotives getting $20 million makeover

Feds, province and TransLink announce funding for public transit initiative Wednesday

A $20 million investment in the refurbishment of seven West Coast Express locomotives is expected to make them run cleaner and longer.

The project announced Wednesday, March 17 includes refurbishing the engines of six of the seven locomotives to extend their lifespan by 15 years.

In addition, all head-end power units, which provide heat and lighting to the passenger cars, will be replaced to reduce emissions, improve energy efficiency, and allow operation of longer trains.

The federal government is investing $10.2 million in this project through the public transit infrastructure stream of the investing in Canada infrastructure program. The province is contributing $9.2 million and TransLink is chipping in $1.5 million for this project, too.

Canada’s Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, Catherine McKenna, said investing in clean, reliable and comfortable public transit is an important part of the federal government’s plan to create healthier communities in the Lower Mainland and across the country.

“Today’s announcement is a great example of the type of strong collaboration that we need to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 in a way that achieves Canadians’ environmental goals and economic hopes,” she said.

READ MORE: Riders slow in returning to West Coast Express

British Columbia’s Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, Rob Fleming, said there are many benefits to the promised refurbishment.

“We’re committed to building B.C. back better by continuing to invest in transportation projects that create jobs, give people more options to get to where they need to go, and help get people out of their cars and on to public, low-carbon commuter trains,” he said.

Local politicians on the train’s route are also excited about the announcement.

Lisa Beare, MLA for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows, said the upgrades will be beneficial for years to come.

“Our government knows that investing in good public transit is essential for making sure that our communities can thrive as we look ahead to our post-pandemic world,” she said.

READ MORE: West Coast Express cancel two trains – morning train from Mission; afternoon train from Vancouver

West Coast Express is a 25-year-old commuter rail service that runs 68 kilometres between Mission and Vancouver.

Prior to COVID-19, there were roughly 11,000 boardings on the West Coast Express every weekday.

To ensure there is no disruption in service, locomotives will be refurbished one at a time, with each locomotive tested, commissioned, and returned to service before work starts on the next locomotive.

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt MeadowsTransLink

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. biotech firm seeks emergency approval for COVID-killing nasal spray

Just Posted

West Coast Express is a commuter rail service that runs 68 km between Mission and Vancouver. (Special to The News)
Seven West Coast Express locomotives getting $20 million makeover

Feds, province and TransLink announce funding for public transit initiative Wednesday

Drawing from Scottish, Irish, and Maritime music traditions, Tiller’s Folly continues to expand and refine its repertoire, focussing on Celtic, roots, and Canadian songs. Prior to COVID, the trio performed a lot of public shows throughout B.C., Washington, and Oregon and looks forward to getting back to that soon. (Tiller’s Folly/Special to Black Press Media)
VIDEO: Celtic band celebrates Saint Pat with song

A Maple Ridge and White Rock based trio, Tiller’s Folly, share its music on green-themed holiday

Cougars have been spotted around Maple Ridge the past week. (The News files)
Cougar spotted by Maple Ridge SPCA

Keep children and pets close, advises animal welfare organization

A picture by Ruqaiyah, a Grade 2 student at Kanaka Creek elementary. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge students offer COVID advice

Grade 2 students at Kanaka Creek elementary give their take on pandemic

An ambulance can be seen responding to the scene of a crash on Lougheed Highway and Old Dewdney Trunk Road in Pitt Meadows on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Drive BC)
TRAFFIC: Crash on Lougheed Highway in Pitt Meadows cleared

Emergency crews were called to the scene

Members of the Vancouver Police Department are seen outside an Irish Pub in downtown Vancouver, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Liquor sales are cut off at 8 p.m. for St. Patrick’s Day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. COVID-19 spread continues with 498 cases Wednesday

Four additional deaths, no new health care outbreaks

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko pushes aside the puck on an effort to score by Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson during second period NHL action Wednesday, March 17, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Gaudette scores shootout winner as Canucks dump Ottawa Senators 3-2

Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko improves to 7-1 in March

Cameron Ezzy has his ducks trained as pest control officers. Through his business, Slugs N’ Bugs for Lunch, he will come to your home and rid your garden of slugs. Photo by Terry Farrell
VIDEO: B.C. entrepreneur opens pest control business with ducks as employees

Slugs n’ Bugs For Lunch will take care of your garden pests naturally

The many faces of Daon Glasgow. (Photos: Surrey RCMP)
Daon Glasgow sentenced for shooting transit cop in Surrey

He had been on mandatory release from prison on a Surrey manslaughter conviction when trigger was pulled in SkyTrain station shooting

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Approximately 50 protesters gathered at Gyro Park in Penticton Friday, March 5 to protest council’s decision to close Victory Church Shelter. (Jesse Day - Western News)
BC Housing to use provincial powers to keep Penticton shelter open

Penticton council voted Tuesday to reject the shelter’s extension for a second time

A construction worker exhales after using a vaping device while eating lunch on the steps at Robson Square, in Vancouver, on Monday, March 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Youth vaping rates levelled off in 2020, while number of smokers declines

Stress reduction ranked highly among young Canadians’ reasons for vaping

An Asian giant hornet found in Nanaimo in 2019. (Photo courtesy Conrad Bérubé)
B.C. will set more traps to guard against Asian giant hornets

‘Comprehensive surveys’ to be done on Vancouver Island and the Fraser Valley

Twilight Drive-In in Aldergrove (Aldergrove Star files)
Lower Mainland’s only drive-in movie theatre fires up big screen for spring break

Space Jam, Austin Powers, Clueless, The Lost Boys, and School of Rock play March 19 to 22

Most Read