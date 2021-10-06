Some riders will soon have free WiFi on their transit route. (TransLink/Special to The Record)

Some riders will soon have free WiFi on their transit route. (TransLink/Special to The Record)

Shaw and TransLink kick off free WiFi roll out with a handful of vehicles, transit stations

Six RapidBuses and three SkyTrains, at Edmonds Station, Carvolth Exchange will get free WiFi first

Some Metro Vancouver residents will soon be able to stream while they sit on the bus, as TransLink partners with Shaw Communications to introduce free WiFi on some routes.

WiFi will be free for riders on six RapidBuses and three SkyTrains, at Edmonds Station in Burnaby and at Carvolth Exchange in Langley.

TransLinks says this part of their plans for a system-wide roll out that expected to be complete in 2026.

The roll out will start with RapidBuses, SkyTrains, and 60-foot articulated buses first.

WiFi was supposed to be available on transit vehicles starting in 2020, but its introduction was delayed due to the pandemic. The service is being fully funded by Shaw.

READ MORE: ‘TransLink will bring free WiFi to buses, SkyTrain and Seabus by 2020

Posters will be on transit vehicles that are equipped with free WiFi.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

TransLink

Previous story
New Abbotsford elementary school named after Indigenous teacher Irene Kelleher
Next story
UBC researchers see promising results reversing Alzheimer’s symptoms in mice

Just Posted

The quarry located on Sheridan Hill in the Pitt Polder area of Pitt Meadows. (Gene Cordoni/Special to The News)
LETTER: Wishing to share an often unseen view

Mary Robson of the food bank and the BIA are both urging people to check the expiry date of products before donating. (THE NEWS/files)
Maple Ridge BIA’s annual food drive to go on all October

People are being asked to reach out to the organizers before dropping off any donations. (Black Press Media file photo)
Members of Katzie First Nation to run a winter clothing drive this October

A thank you was posted on a decorated pole in downtown Maple Ridge, to express appreciation for the uPlan’s special efforts in recognizing grads. (Special to The News)
COMMUNITY NETWORK: Youth learning the rewards of volunteering