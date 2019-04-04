Should B.C. teachers have to take annual math tests?

Ontario to require new teachers to prove math skills to get their teaching licence

The Ontario government is considering holding mandatory annual math tests for all teachers, but don’t expect such a test in B.C.

On Wednesday, the Progressive Conservative government in Ontario passed legislation that will require all aspiring teachers to pass a math test before receiving their teaching licence. Lawmakers are also mulling whether to extend it to current teachers, as well, on a yearly basis.

A senior government source told The Canadian Press this week teachers would be required to pass the test in order to continue to teach.

The test would apply to teachers at both the primary and secondary level, even if the educator does not primarily teach mathematics.

B.C.’s education ministry said in an email to Black Press Media that mandated math exams are not being considered.

In B.C., an independent committee called the B.C. Teacher Council establishes the standards to get a teaching certificate, as well as the requirements to keep it. The council is made up of stakeholders across the province, and is partially elected by teachers.

–With files from The Canadian Press

