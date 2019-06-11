Musician Sidhu Moose Wala in a photo posted to his Twitter account.

Sidhu Moose Wala pulled from Surrey 5X Festival lineup due to safety concerns

Musician’s previous concerts marred by stabbing, shooting in recent months

Sidhu Moose Wala will no longer be performing at the 5X Festival in Surrey this Saturday (June 15) due to safety concerns from the Surrey RCMP.

An Instagram post from 5X Fest says that “due to circumstances outside of our control,” Sidhu Moose Wala has been pulled from the 5X Block Party at Central City Plaza.

5X News Flash Due to circumstances outside of our control, Sidhu Moose Wala will not be joining us at the 5X Block Party this year. The Surrey RCMP have deemed him a security risk. Although we disagree, we have removed him from the lineup in order to proceed with the festival. We’re just as disappointed as you are. TRUST! We worked very hard to put this amazing gig together. That said, we still have FOUR HEADLINERS on the bill for the 5X Block Party including Mickey Singh, Raja Kumari, Jaz Dhami and Intense – and the full might of the Decibel crew. We cannot wait to see you. Your week starts Wed June 12 at the dontdoze Art Party and continues until June 16 at 5X Creates. Proudly sponsored by TD and Jiosaavn.

The Instagram post says Surrey RCMP “have deemed him (Sidhu Moose Wala) a security risk.”

“Although we disagree, we have removed him from the lineup in order to proceed with the festival,” the post reads.

Surrey RCMP said they did not deem Sidhu Moose Wala a security risk.

Sergeant Chad Greig said Surrey RCMP have noticed a “number of violent activities that have surrounded Mr. Sidhu Moose Wala’s past performances.”

Back in February, a man was stabbed during a Sidhu Moose Wala and Elly Mangat concert at a Surrey banquet hall.

Then in Calgary on May 5, Global News reported that Calgary police were investigating after an alleged shooting at a Sidhu Moose Wala concert.

Greig said the Surrey RCMP “advised” the City of Surrey that it “does not believe” that future performances by Sidhu Moose Wala “are of the best interest for the safety of the city.”

5X Block Party, the posts reads, will still include performances from Mickey Singh, Raja Kumari, Jaz Dhami, Intense and Decibel Entertainment.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
