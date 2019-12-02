Signs up, awaiting Rapid buses in Maple Ridge

New coaches will carry people to Coquitlam SkyTrain

The R3, RapidBus starts rolling through Maple Ridge in January, with new vehicles intended to give commuters an express ride to Coquitlam Central SkyTrain station.

You won’t have to wait long to catch one because they’ll be running every 10 minutes during morning and evening rush hours and every 15 minutes outside those hours.

TransLink says it will take about 40 minutes to get from Haney Place to SkyTrain.

The bus will stop at Laity Street, 203rd Street and Harris Road, in Pitt Meadows, before carrying on into Port Coquitlam and Coquitlam.


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
B.C. senior stuck in Thai hospital with no travel insurance

Just Posted

Police converge on Royal Crescent modular housing complex in Maple Ridge

Incident has been resolved, said operator

Signs up, awaiting Rapid buses in Maple Ridge

New coaches will carry people to Coquitlam SkyTrain

Transplant recipients give thanks at Ridge Meadows Hospital with popcorn

Operation Popcorn took place Monday

Injured Maple Ridge business park employee recovering

Hurt in workplace accident in Maple Ridge business park

Pitt Meadows singer/songwriter is audience favourite at B.C. talent competition

Kaitlyn Bice beat out 23 other finalists for title at the Youth Talent Search B.C. 2019 finals

VIDEO: Three safety tips for shovelling snow

Alternatives are hiring a plow, hiring someone else to do it, and buying a snowblower

Dictionary.com chooses ‘existential’ as word of the year

Word kept appearing in searches after wildfires, Hurricane Dorian, and mass shootings

‘B.C. bud’ cannabis still underground, John Horgan hopes to rescue it

Legal marijuana mostly from out of province, not selling well

B.C. senior stuck in Thai hospital with no travel insurance

Family trying to raise money to bring Nanaimo’s Dan Treacher back to Canada

Fugitive in Surrey murder arrested in California: IHIT

Brandon Teixeira is charged in connection with the October 2017 shooting death of Nicholas Khabra

Satan appears at B.C. city’s Christmas parade following typo

Tim ‘Skippy’ Miller was one of a handful of people to play up the typo and appeared as Satan

RCMP cleared in death of B.C. man who was found naked, bloody in car wash

IIO says RCMP attempted to save man from drowning in Port Alberni creek

Vancouver woman must pay $1,110 after dog bolts from elevator and bites Shiba Inu

Tribunal member ruled that vet bills, prior propensity to violent behaviour established evidence

WorkSafeBC changes called for after B.C. sawmill explosions

Investigation powers recommended for fatal industrial incidents like Burns Lake

Most Read