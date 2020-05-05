(Black Press Media files)

Single car crash kills driver on Sea-to-Sky Highway near Squamish

The driver, a man in his 20s, was airlifted from the scene with critical injuries and died in hospital

One man has died in a single-vehicle crash along a section of British Columbia’s Sea-to-Sky Highway just south of Squamish.

RCMP say the crash happened midday Monday and involved a black BMW coupe.

The driver, a man in his 20s, was airlifted from the scene with critical injuries and died in hospital.

Traffic was tied up for hours and police say an investigation could take some time to complete.

They want to speak to anyone who may have seen the car or have dashcam video of it as it travelled north between Horseshoe Bay and Squamish.

All northbound traffic was rerouted into one of the southbound lanes of the highway for more than eight hours.

The Canadian Press

car crashRCMP

