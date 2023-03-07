Emergency crews have responded to a sink hole at Todd and Grantham roads in Kelowna March 7, 2023. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Emergency crews have responded to a sink hole at Todd and Grantham roads in Kelowna March 7, 2023. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Sink hole closes roads in Kelowna

The intersection of Todd and Grantham Roads is closed to traffic

Update 11:20 a.m.

Capital News has learned the sink hole was caused by an irrigation line.

No houses in the area are impacted.

Kelowna city staff say the irrigation line runs up the road and it will likely need to be excavated for repairs, which is estimated to take a few days.

Update 10:45 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP has arrived on scene of a sink hole at Todd and Grantham Roads.

City staff tells Capital News they are trying to determine if the water flow is coming from a domestic or irrigation waterline.

The intersection is blocked off to traffic while crews handle the situation.

Original story 10:30 a.m.

Kelowna firefighters and city staff are on scene of a sinkhole near the intersection of Todd and Grantham roads.

Someone called the incident in just after 10 a.m.

The cause of the sinkhole is suspected to be a waterline break.

Traffic in the area is being impacted.

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking NewsfirefightersKelownaTraffic

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Off-duty Abbotsford police officer died in Nelson after being struck with skateboard, court hears
Next story
Fans line up at 5 a.m. at B.C. mall to meet Pamela Anderson

Just Posted

Fred Braches would like to see a climate-controlled facility to preserve local history. (The News files)
LETTER: Maple Ridge writer has three wishes for his community

Emma Bennett, who described her hair as her “prized possession”, just shaved her head two weeks ago after deciding she no longer wanted to watch it gradually thin and fall out due to her chemotherapy treatments. She went live online with the support of 55 of her friends and family as her head was shaved. “It was an emotional time,” she said. (Emma Bennett/Special to The News)
VIDEO: Maple Ridge cancer patient raising money for others to retrieve eggs before treatment

Last year B.C. Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie spent time in Maple Ridge talking about her report released by her office in December called Hidden and Invisible: Seniors Abuse and Neglect in British Columbia. In it the Office of the Seniors Advocate found that abuse and neglect of people over the age of 65 have increased significantly over the past five years.(Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Workshop on elder abuse open to people in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange as the Federal Reserve makes an announcement regarding interest rates in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Seth Wenig
PAINFUL TRUTH: Finance has become very weird