BC Centre for Disease Control map shows COVID-19 cases by local health area for the week of July 4-10.

BC Centre for Disease Control map shows COVID-19 cases by local health area for the week of July 4-10.

Six COVID-19 cases in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows for past week

Case counts continue to drop locally as vaccinations rise

There were just six reported cases of COVID-19 in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows during the week of July 4-10.

The latest COVID-19 maps from the BC Centre for Disease Control, which show the cases broken down by local health area, shows the lowest number for the two cities since weekly mapping began in December 2020. It was down from 11 cases for the week ending July 3.

The average daily case rate per 100,000 population is less than five for every community in Greater Vancouver.

Case counts hit a high of 231 for the week ending April 3 in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, but have generally been falling since.

The CDC has also published a geographic distribution of COVID-19 total cases from January 2020 until the end of June 2021. It shows Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows as having had 3,086 cumulative cases. Nearby Surrey was hit with 37,687 cases.

READ ALSO: Black Canadians more likely to be hesitant about COVID-19 vaccines, survey suggests

READ ALSO: B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate stays low, 41 cases Wednesday

There were 41 new cases across the province on Wednesday. More than 50 per cent of adults have now received two doses of vaccine, with more than 80 per cent having at least one. Health Minister Adrian Dix said Wednesday that vaccination clinics are continuing to make progress, with 441,000 doses delivered across the province during the week that ended Saturday.

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirusmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Previous story
B.C. records 1st COVID-related death in a week; 54 new cases
Next story
Former defence chief Jonathan Vance charged with obstruction of justice

Just Posted

Around 10 a.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021 officers received a report of a man who had barricaded himself inside a house in the 22100 block area of Lougheed Highway. As a precaution police had 222nd Street at Lougheed Highway closed in both directions. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)
Police announce arrest related to Friday’s Maple Ridge standoff

BC Centre for Disease Control map shows COVID-19 cases by local health area, cumulatively from January 2020 to June 2021.
Six COVID-19 cases in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows for past week

The federal NDP will choose their candidate in Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge this weekend.
NDP choosing federal candidate for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge

The club saw 19 members attend the first in-person group meeting since COVID restrictions began last year. (Celia Jensen/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Probus club returns to in-person gatherings