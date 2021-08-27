Maple Ridge firefighters and local RCMP are on scene of a Hammond house consumed by smoke Friday afternoon. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Maple Ridge firefighters and local RCMP are on scene of a Hammond house consumed by smoke Friday afternoon. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Smoke pours out of Maple Ridge home, police chopper hovering overhead

Firefighters, Mounties, and paramedics are all on scene of a Hammond fire

Firefighters are going on the offensive to battle a blaze consuming a Hammond home this afternoon.

Initial reports from ScanBC indicated everyone was out of the house, but there was some indication of a possible accelerant on site.

A single-storey home in west Maple Ridge was engulfed in smoke when fire crews arrived, and officials have called in utility companies as well as paramedics to help while they attempt to extinguish the fire.

It had reportedly spread into the attic of the Latvalla Lane home just before 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27.

RCMP are also on scene, including a police helicopter hovering over the area.

Police on scene were moving people back, reporting that firefighters are smashing out windows.

• Stay tuned as more information comes available

firemaple ridge

Previous story
Police uncover drug lab in West Kelowna home under evacuation order due to Mount Law wildfire
Next story
B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count keeps rising, 867 on Friday

Just Posted

Maple Ridge firefighters and local RCMP are on scene of a Hammond house consumed by smoke Friday afternoon. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Smoke pours out of Maple Ridge home, police chopper hovering overhead

Chamber’s Al Hogarth highlighted the importance of shopping local for generating local employment. (Priyanka Ketkar/The News)
Shopping local is about supporting local families, generating employment, reducing carbon footprint

Members of the new Golden Ears Pickleball Club. (The News files)
New lines mark courts for Pitt Meadows pickleball enthusiasts

Members of the Ridge Meadows Cricket Association practise their skills at Selvey Park at 27000 106 Ave. in east Maple Ridge. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Cricket, wickets, and toe-crushing yorkers in Maple Ridge Park