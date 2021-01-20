Snow forecasted for parts of Lower Mainland this weekend

Environment Canada is predicting flurries and snow from Saturday to Monday evening

Snow is forecasted to appear in parts of Metro Vancouver this weekend. (Black Press Media files)

A sprinkling of snow is predicted for parts of Metro Vancouver this weekend.

Environment Canada’s seven-day forecast suggests it will appear between Saturday and Monday evenings across the Lower Mainland.

Starting Jan. 23, temperatures will drop to the freezing mark, with clouds dissipating for a chance of flurries and snow until rain on Tuesday.

Wondering where winter is? Temperatures are on track to take a dive late next week. ❄️ Time to get out your gloves & toques, shovels, install winter tires and prep your house! Check back here next week! https://t.co/22dzH2OE2z#ShiftIntoWinter #DriveBC#BCstorm pic.twitter.com/eHrdsAEaZ4 — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) January 15, 2021

Highs are expected to reach 4C with overnight lows between 0 and -1C, according to the weather agency.

This forecasted for areas including Chilliwack, Hope, Abbotsford, Langley, Surrey, Delta, and Maple Ridge.

Transportation crews have been preparing the Port Mann and Alex Fraser bridges for snow forming and icefall.

Forecast shows possible snow coming to #Vancouver and area this weekend. We're preparing the #PortMann and #AlexFraser bridge cables for winter safety measures.

Learn how we reduce snow and ice forming and falling: https://t.co/w4C8rJrviA pic.twitter.com/g1qjtygZU8 — BC Transportation (@TranBC) January 19, 2021



