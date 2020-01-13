Snow leads to stranded cars, closed schools and chaos on Lower Mainland roads

Buses, motorists all having trouble on the roads

A blast of winter has created chaos in the Lower Mainland Monday morning, as snow, ice and freezing temperatures have some schools closed and traffic moving slower than usual.

In Metro Vancouver, snow left much of the region slipping and sliding around.

A car lit on fire in Coquitlam after spinning out on a snowy road. Bystanders said no one was injured.

Near Adanac and Commercial streets, a video circulating on social media showed a bus slipping and sliding and hitting a bus stop pole, while ice buildup on the SkyTrain rails caused sparks to fly.

Along East Hastings Street, even snowplows were getting stuck.

In the Fraser Valley, major traffic issues have closed or slowed down traffic on major highways. A jack-knifed semi closed Highway 1 at the 264th street overpass. The road reopened at 6 a.m but traffic remains slow.

Further east along Highway 1, a 30-car pileup had closed the road between Hope and Chilliwack. According to DriveBC, the highway has reopened but drivers are warned about compact snow and ice.

Despite the chaos on the roads, many schools and universities remain open.

CLOSED:

Mission Schools District

Chilliwack School District

West Vancouver schools

University of the Fraser Valley

OPEN:

UBC

SFU

Surrey Schools

Langley Schools

Vancouver School District

Maple Ridge School District