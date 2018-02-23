One more snow day, maybe, for Maple Ridge. (THE NEWS/files)

Snow today, so be ready in Maple Ridge

Up to 10 centimetres forecast, but warmer weather coming

The City of Maple Ridge is adding its voice to the snow warnings for today and the weekend. It’s issued a weather alert saying that up to 15 centimetres of the white stuff could fall in the next few days.

To prepare for that, the city already has its crews on the roads spreading brine and preparing for snow clearing.

It’s also asking people to adjust their driving to road conditions. “Stay safe neighbours,” it says.

Environment Canada is calling for snow on Friday morning for Pitt Meadows, at times heavy, adding up to about 10 centimetres, with a high of 1 C.

The weekend will be a bit warmer with Saturday’s temperature hitting a high of 4 C, then 7 C in Pitt Meadows on Sunday. Next week, it’s supposed to be warmer.

Pitt Meadows city bolstered its snow-removal budget by $40,000 this year.

