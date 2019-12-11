Significant snowfall is expected on the Coquihalla Highway by Thursday (Photo courtesy of Drive BC)

Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla Highway

Up to 25 cm of snow is expected to fall in the region by Thursday

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt.

Up to 25 centimetres of snow is expected to fall between Wednesday night and Thursday night as a Pacific weather system rolls into the region.

READ MORE: Snowfall, winter storm warnings plague B.C. highways

Environment Canada said snowfall will intensify overnight and ease up throughout the day on Thursday.

With the colder temperatures, snow levels will remain near the valley bottom except for Hope where rain is expected.

Snowfall is also expected in the Kelowna area on Wednesday night, with accumulations of up to four cm anticipated by Thursday.

For more up-to-date information on road conditions in the province, you can visit Drive BC’s website.

Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla Highway

