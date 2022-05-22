The makers of Jif peanut butter are recalling some of its products due to potential salmonella contamination. (Courtesy of Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

The makers of Jif peanut butter are recalling some of its products due to potential salmonella contamination. (Courtesy of Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

Some Jif peanut butter products recalled due to potential salmonella contamination

Jars with lot codes 1274425 through 2140425 should be disposed of immediately

The makers of Jif peanut butter are urging Canadians to check their recent purchases as they issue a recall for some products due to potential salmonella contamination.

The J.M. Smucker Co. issued a voluntary recall Saturday for a number of peanut butter products sold in Canada, including creamy, light and crunchy peanut butter products.

The company, which is issuing the recall in cooperation with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, says jars with lot codes 1274425 through 2140425 should be disposed of immediately.

The Canadian recall follows an American outbreak of salmonella affecting 14 people in 12 states that has been linked to Jif peanut butter.

Salmonella symptoms include fever, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting and in rare cases can cause arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis and urinary tract symptoms.

Consumers who would like to report symptoms or who have questions are encouraged to contact Jif.

The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Park outside: Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to fire risk

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CanadaFoodHealth and wellness

Previous story
Lengthy passport processing delays present problems for B.C. resident

Just Posted

Chris Johnston is flying the Ukraine flag on the pole in the front of his home in Maple Ridge until the war comes to an end. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Maple Ridge committee now helping 31 people from Ukraine

The Burrards recently acquired Gordie Phillips who was the MVP of the Arena Lacrosse League West Division, and is an ace in the face-off circle. (Garrett James/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Burrards getting ready for WLA season opener

A scene from a previous transition resource fair. (Special to The News)
Transition event in Maple Ridge provided for students with diverse needs

The Ridge Meadows Division of Family Practice held a Honk for your Doc event on Thursday, May 19. (Special to The News)
Crowd supporting local docs welcomes commuters to Maple Ridge