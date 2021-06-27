A dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is given to a recipient at a vaccination site in Vancouver Thursday, March 11, 2021. Fraser Health is diverting clients away from some COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinics due to extremely high temperatures in the region. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Some vaccine recipients to be sent elsewhere due to extreme heat in B.C.

Those attending a first-dose walk-in or a booked appointment after 12 p.m. will be sent to different sites

Fraser Health is diverting clients away from some COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinics due to extremely high temperatures in the region.

The health unit says the move is important to protect the health and safety of staff and clients alike.

Testing and immunization will continue at the affected sites until noon each day, before the midday heat sets in.

As of Sunday, those attending a first-dose walk-in or a booked appointment after 12 p.m. will be redirected to clinics where temperatures are more easily controlled.

The affected sites are the Burnaby, Mission, South Surrey, Coquitlam, Langley and Surrey 66 COVID-19 Testing and Immunization Centres, as well as the Abbotsford Ag-Rec Centre Immunization Clinic.

Environment Canada is warning of a heat wave of record-breaking temperatures lasting until at least Tuesday, with daytime highs in Metro Vancouver ranging from 29 to 38 C and the potential for the humidex to reach into the 40s.

