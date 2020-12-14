BokBoks pizza place in Keremeos has closed its doors to take a stand against mandatory masks. It has a new sign up this weekend. (Twitter photo)

South Okanagan pizza place shuts down, changes its name to ‘Hydroxychloroquine’

BokBoks said it closed to fight against mandatory mask requirements

A pizza place in Keremeos has closed its doors and changed its name to fight against mandatory mask requirements. Bokboks Pizza has replaced its sign with a new one reading ‘Hydroxychloroquine.’

Hydroxychloroquine is a medication used to treat malaria and other diseases like lupus. It went under the spotlight when U.S. President Donald Trump referenced it in warding off COVID-19.

Bokboks, which has been in the community for several years, shut down late this week, posting a note saying they are trying to make a stand and will not enforce “so-called mandatory masks on our customers when it should be freedom of choice.”

READ MORE: Organizer of anti-mask protest fined $2,300

A note posted on the door reads: “We tried to make a stand but the rest of the businesses in town did not stand up with us and say no to all this. A neighbour out of greed even phoned the police on us until more people stand up and say no making we will be closed.

“Our health will not take the stress of trying to fight our public servants who think they are our authorities in this town on our own. Remember people they work for us.”

On Bokboks Facebook page it says the pizza by the slice restaurant is ‘closed permanently.’ Attempts to contact Bokboks by press deadline were not successful.

This is one of the signs posted on the door of BokBoks.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP submit reports to BC Prosecution Service after three Chilliwack churches continue in-person worship
Next story
25 years after Rwanda, where is Canada on peacekeeping?

Just Posted

COVID-19 (Pixabay)
Two more schools exposed to COVID-19 in District 42

Cases of virus at Pitt Meadows secondary and Eric Langton elementary

A Maple Ridge woman pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer with a weapon. (Black Press files)
Maple Ridge woman guilty of pepper spraying police officer

Assaulted officer during traffic stop in June near Revelstoke

Elly Roberts shared this scenic picture of the snowy mountain tops peaking through the fog, from the dikes along the Alouette River. “Snow is coming,” she said. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Beauty emerges through the clouds and fog

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at <a href="mailto:editor@mapleridgenews.com"><strong>editor@mapleridgenews.com</strong></a>. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.
LETTER: Minister should reflect on his own actions, before throwing stones

If Mike Farnsworth had said the same about the BLM protests, he’d be unemployed now: Reader

If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at <a href="mailto:editor@mapleridgenews.com"><strong>editor@mapleridgenews.com</strong></a>. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.
LETTER: Council reconsider your plan for Yennadon

If council destroys ecologically sensitive Maple Ridge neighbourhood, there’s no turning back: Reader

Tamara Dus (left), director of University Health Netwok Safety Services, administers the first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Ontario to personal support worker Anita Quidangen at a hospital in Toronto on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Canada gives first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Five front-line workers in Ontario are among the first Canadians to receive Pfizer’s vaccine

Seniors use gymnastics equipment for routines to improve their balance and flexibility, one of the programs developed to keep B.C.’s growing number of seniors active and independent. These programs have been suspended, seniors’ activity centres closed due to COVID-19. (Delta Gymnastics Society)
B.C. senior health indicators show strain as numbers grow

Wait times for long-term care continue to grow

Danger tape blocks off driveways at a mink farm in Chilliwack on Dec. 7, 2020 after an outbreak was declared. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)
BC SPCA calls for moratorium after minks, workers at farm contract COVID

More than 200 mink have died already at farm affected by COVID-19 in Chilliwack

Danielle Arbour shows some of the cockroaches she has trapped in her suite at the Centennial Manor in Langley City. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Besieged by mice and cockroaches, Langley housing complex residents are stressed out

Did a nearby demolition drive rodents into Centennial Manor? Not likely, according to city manager.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue crews rescued a man from a raging river on Saturday, Dec. 12 in Little Qualicum Falls Provincial Park. (Screencap via tiktok/@quinnteechma)
Rescue crews save man from raging waters in Vancouver Island provincial park

Arrowsmith SAR team found man clinging to a log between two waterfalls

Women get a coffee from a Dark Horse Coffee Automat in Toronto on Wednesday December 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Vending machine pizza and robotic coffee: Pandemic accelerates restaurant automation

Canadians become accustomed to social-distancing rules, automated food and drink kiosks are gaining appeal

A Canadian peacekeeper watches a group of Rwandan refugees in Kigali, Rwanda, in this August 1994 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
25 years after Rwanda, where is Canada on peacekeeping?

Today, Canada has around 40 peacekeepers in the field

Rev. Gerry Michalski at Soul Sanctuary, left, in Winnipeg is photographed with Julia and Kevin Garratt prior to their recording of their Blue Christmas service Saturday, December 12, 2020. The Garratts spent thirty years working in China on humanitarian and social projects until one day they were taken into custody and spent the following two years in a Chinese prison. Blue Christmas services are subdued, low key services for those struggling with grief during the holidays, and this year they’re being held online due to the pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
‘So much loss:’ Blue Christmas services go virtual during COVID-19 pandemic

Islington United Church in Toronto held a 45-minute online Blue Christmas last Wednesday with 50 participants

Most Read