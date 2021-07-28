The community of Falkland is located between Kamloops and Vernon, two cities among 10 from B.C.’s Southern Interior region that have the 10 worst air quality indexes in Canada thanks to wildfire smoke. (Brenda Giesbrecht photo)

The community of Falkland is located between Kamloops and Vernon, two cities among 10 from B.C.’s Southern Interior region that have the 10 worst air quality indexes in Canada thanks to wildfire smoke. (Brenda Giesbrecht photo)

Southern B.C. Interior cities have worst air quality in Canada

Ten cities from the Okanagan, Columbia and central Kootenays ranked one through 10

We’re No. 1.

We’re also number two through 10.

According to the website iqair.com, the top-10 worst air quality indexes (AQI) in Canada are held, as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, by Southern Interior cities and regions.

This, of course, is due to the wildfire smoke blanketing the province.

Coming in at No. 1 is Kamloops, with an air quality index of 304. The higher the score, the greater level of air pollution there is and, of course, the greater the health concern. Anything below 50 is good air, anything above 300 is bad. Very bad.

And all but one of the cities have a higher or equal AQI than the city ranked No. 1 in the world for worst air quality: Santiago, Chile, at 169.

Rounding out the top-10 in B.C.:

2 – Chase (259);

3 – Kelowna (253);

4 – Regional District of Central Kootenay (Nelson area) (249);

5 – Vernon (239);

6 – Salmon Arm (220);

7 – Lumby (207);

8 – Golden (181);

9 – Kelowna College (UBCO) – (169);

10 – Coldstream (163).

The air quality in Kamloops is described as hazardous; From Chase to Lumby, the quality is labelled very unhealthy, and for Golden, Kelowna College and Coldstream, it’s rated as unhealthy.

In contrast, six Canadian cities have an AQI of zero including Chetwynd, in B.C.’s north region. The others are Carrot Creek, Edson and Lethbridge, Alta; Labrador City and Saint-Jacques-le-Mineur, Que.

READ MORE: Rain forecasted for the Okanagan Valley this weekend

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Pollution and Air Quality

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. man arrested after ‘violent outburst’ recorded at McDonald’s

Just Posted

Another heat wave is forecast for the community over the next few days but is not expected to reach the temperatures experienced in June. (File photo)
LETTER: Reach out to Maple Ridge Salvation Army to escape the heat

Meet Tillie, who will be going out with her handler, Tricia Liversidge, visiting workplaces around Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)
Therapy dogs kicking off in-person visits across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

The RCMP is encouraging anyone with information to contact the Ridge Meadows detachment. (Black Press Media files)
Maple Ridge doctor charged with sexual assault

“Property Brothers: Forever Home” won a Canadian Screen Award for Best Direction in a Lifestyle/Practical Information program earlier this year. (Special to The News)
Former Maple Ridge residents’s show ‘Property Brothers: Forever Home’ nominated for an Emmy