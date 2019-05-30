One of 15 Bichon Frise dogs seized by the SPCA from a Fraser Valley breeder. (BC SPCA)

SPCA seizes 15 ‘badly neglected’ dogs from Fraser Valley breeder

One dog was heavily pregnant, the SPCA said

The BC SPCA has seized 15 badly neglected dogs from a Fraser Valley puppy mill, the organization said Thursday.

The Bichon Frises ranged from one years old to 14 years old and “were very badly matted, with urine and feces caked into their fur.”

Chief prevention and enforcement officer Marcie Moriarty said the dogs had “painful eye and ear infections, dental disease, significant hair loss and skin infections.”

One dog was also pregnant, Moriarty said.

The dogs are currently being treated at SPCA shelters and are not yet up for adoption.

The SPCA is continuing to investigate and will recommend charges of animal cruelty to Crown.

ALSO READ: BC SPCA says no charges against Abbotsford hog farm

ALSO READ: Leaving dog in hot car can result in $75,000 fine, prohibition from owning animals, prison

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Haney Rotary ups bursary amounts
Next story
UPDATE: Bulldog may be euthanized after boy, woman attacked in Surrey

Just Posted

Roadside prohibition reversed after police showed up at home

Woman served one while at sister’s Maple Ridge house

Pitt council concerned about online cannabis sales to individuals

Cannabis company wants approval to expand for CBD extraction

MVA blocks eastbound lanes along DTR in Maple Ridge

The accident happened just after 3:30 p.m.

UPDATE: Students exposed to pepper spray at Davie Jones elementary

Six students exposed, hazmat incident at Pitt Meadows school

LETTER: ‘Positive effect on all of society’

‘Change our way of living from a wasteful and destructive manner.’

VIDEO: Black Press Career Fair is on at the Abbotsford Centre

77 vendors include the City of Abbotsford, Harrison Hot Springs Resort and Spa and Vancouver Career College

B.C. drug courier gets 5.5 years in prison for delivering $350K in fentanyl, cocaine

Pedro Dwayne Kematch, 35, was sentenced on Thursday in B.C. Supreme Court

Horgan rejects offer to replace B.C. legislature speaker Darryl Plecas

B.C. Liberals describe speaker’s accusations of security corruption

White Rock RCMP receive report of person with gun, ended up being someone vaping

Police swarm vehicle near Oxford Street and Marine Drive

‘Unruly’ passenger causes security breach, damages B.C.-bound WestJet plane

Flight leaving Edmonton to Comox sustained damage from a male passenger

B.C. forests ministry tracks Douglas fir beetle outbreak

Kootenay infestation ‘not big’ but treatment, firebreak work underway

Car thief fleeing from Abbotsford police should have expected to get tackled, IIO says

Police watchdog says getting tackled while attempting to flee was a ‘foreseeable outcome’

SPCA seizes 15 ‘badly neglected’ dogs from Fraser Valley breeder

One dog was heavily pregnant, the SPCA said

Residents in B.C.’s wildfire zone raise cash for fire-ravaged northern Alberta

Community centre in Ashcroft donating proceeds from ParticipACTION walk to fire relief effort

Most Read