FILE – Puppies rescued by a BC Wildfire crew in 2018. (BC Wildfire)

SPCA urges province to include mandatory plans for pets during emergencies

Agency said recent floods and fires have shown a need to include pets

The SPCA is urging the province to include pets as it overhauls its emergency management legislation this year.

In a Tuesday news release, BC SPCA said the past few years of wildfires and floods, both in B.C. and abroad, have shown a need to include domestic animals.

“The devastating reports from Australia, where more than a billion animals are estimated to have died as a result of bushfires, are a somber reminder that both humans and animals are extremely vulnerable during a disaster,” said chief prevention and enforcement officer Marcie Moriarty.

Current emergency management legislation does not require local officials to include domestic animals as part of their plans.

The SPCA believes this leads to more animals killed, more pet owners refusing to evacuate because there’s nowhere for their pets to go, and pet owners returning to evacuated areas to save their pets.

In prior years, the SPCA has sent staff and resources to help pets and their owners during floods and wildfires. The province is accepting input on emergency management legislation until Jan. 31.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Water damage from ice causes closure of Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre
Next story
False alarm at Ontario nuclear plant triggers thousands of orders of iodide pills

Just Posted

Water damage from ice causes closure of Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre

Community policing office, daycare also closed

Golden Ears Writers and Readers festival returns to Maple Ridge

Event to feature workshops leads by writers, like local Cathy Ace

Girl Guides could be no more in Maple Ridge

The Alouette District is looking for more adult leaders

Schools open today in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows

Area recovering after flash freeze Sunday

Letter: ‘Use washroom or change room that matches genitalia’

‘They could change their gender in a flip-flop manner.’

UPDATE: Public schools open as Maple Ridge residents brace for the cold

Two private schools closed.

COLUMN: How to drive on an icy highway (and, maybe, save yourself from the tailgater behind you)

Physics can be your friend – or your highway – when the snow starts to fly

SPCA urges province to include mandatory plans for pets during emergencies

Agency said recent floods and fires have shown a need to include pets

Victoria-bound flight rerouted to Vancouver after plane hit by multiple birds

The plane with 31 passengers was travelling from Calgary

Electricity use hits record high due to cold snap, BC Hydro says

Consumption was up 16 per cent on Monday compared to the week before

Probe ordered into B.C. arrest of Indigenous man, granddaughter trying to open bank account

Maxwell Johnson and his 12-year-old granddaughter were trying to open an account at the Bank of Montreal

RCMP cleared of misconduct in Hope motorcycle crash from 2019

Police watchdog says suspect was fleeing crime scene on stolen motorcycle when he crashed

B.C. woman refuses to pay overdue rent based on income raised collecting empty cans

Portion that Zora Hlevnjak pays for subsidized rent went up after she reported more of her income

Knitters in Chilliwack make joey pouches, bird’s nests for animals harmed in Australian wildfires

Two Chilliwack women have organized a craft circle to help make items for injured, orphaned animals

Most Read