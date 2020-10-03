Police are investigating following a fatal crash on the Golden Ears Bridge Friday (Oct. 2). (Shane MacKichan photo)

Speed believed to be a factor in fatal motorcycle crash on Golden Ears Bridge

Langley RCMP asking for witnesses, dash cam footage from public

Langley RCMP’s Collision Investigation Team says speed was likely a contributing factor in a fatal motorcycle accident Friday night.

The rider hit the guard rail of the Golden Ears Bridge, and was ejected from the motorcycle and off the bridge.

RCMP would like to speak to witnesses, or see dash cam footage of the incident, or the moments leading up to it. They were called to the scene at 10:20 p.m.

Cpl. Holly Largy said a motorcycle was northbound on the onramp when the rider collided with the railing. Police arrived to find the operator of the motorcycle had been ejected from the bike. The operator was found on the ground level of the 201 Street extension below the ramp, and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Next of kin notifications will be completed once the identity of the operator is established.

Speed is believed to be a contributing factor of the collision, and Lower Mainland Integrated Collision Analysis Reconstruction Service has attended to assist with the investigation, said Largy.

Investigators would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or motorists with dash camera footage of the collision and/or the driving pattern of the motorcycle prior to the collision. Anyone with information that might assist with this investigation is asked to called Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AccidentsLangleymaple ridgemotorcycleRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Search continues for boater missing since Thursday night on Alouette Lake
Next story
Woman steps forward about placenta found on beach on Island

Just Posted

Search continues for boater missing since Thursday night on Alouette Lake

RCMP dive team joined by Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue

Speed believed to be a factor in fatal motorcycle crash on Golden Ears Bridge

Langley RCMP asking for witnesses, dash cam footage from public

Corona Open Mic an international success for Maple Ridge musician

Pam Burns was the former host of Kanaka Open Mic

Fatal crash on the Golden Ears Bridge

Motorcyclist thrown from bike after colliding with guard rail: witnesss

Nominations close for BC Election candidates

Five candidates are running in two ridings that cover Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows’ borders

Received a write-in ballot for B.C.’s 2020 election? Here is what you need to know

Close to 500,000 British Columbians have so far requested mail-in ballots

Woman steps forward about placenta found on beach on Island

Comox Valley RCMP investigators have no safety concerns and consider matter closed

COVID-19 is reshaping what first-time homebuyers are looking for: BMO survey

Still, 40 per cent of potential first-time home owners think now is a good time to buy

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

PHOTOS: ‘One of worst’ invasive crustaceans found on Lower Mainland shoreline

Management of European Green Crab a long-term project: biologist

Care home at the centre of B.C.’s largest fatal COVID outbreak reports new case

A staff member at Langley Lodge was reported positive for the coronavirus Friday

Human placenta found on Comox beach

Beach walker made unsettling discovery Friday morning

Victoria taxi driver lauded for helping police apprehend dangerous sex offender

Fadil Rashead says receiving the VicPD award was one of the proudest moments in his life

Most Read