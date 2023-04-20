Spring market seeks to raise money to send Maple Ridge group to Europe

2nd Haney Pathfinders market will take place on Saturday at Haney Presbyterian Church

2nd Haney Pathfinders are hosting a spring market event on April 22 to raise money for an upcoming Europe trip. (2nd Haney Pathfinders/Special to The News)

The 2nd Haney Pathfinders will be hosting a spring market this Saturday in order to try and raise money to send the group to Europe.

This spring market will feature more than 40 vendors selling a wide range of items, including plants, Girl Guide cookies, candles, beauty products, books, and more. There will also be a concession and a raffle for gift baskets.

Entry to the event is by donation, with all of the proceeds going to the 2nd Haney Pathfinders.

The spring market will take place at the Haney Presbyterian Church, located at 11858 216 St., and will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22.