(File photo)

(File photo)

Stabbing leaves 1 dead, several injured in Port Alberni

Port Alberni RCMP say stabbing was ‘an isolated incident’

A stabbing in Port Alberni has left one person dead and several others injured.

Just before 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, the Port Alberni RCMP were called to a reported stabbing that had occurred in the 3600 block of Fourth Avenue. Four individuals were found with knife wounds, including one that has been identified as a suspect.

The RCMP did not say if it was the suspect or one of the victims that died.

Cst. Richard Johns, media relations officer for the Port Alberni RCMP, said that this was “an isolated incident” and there is no risk to the general public.

“Officers from our Major Crime Section spent the night investigating, and will continue until all of the details have been unearthed,” said Johns. “All persons involved in the incident are identified and the investigation is under control.”

RCMP say they will not be releasing further details as the investigation is ongoing.

PORT ALBERNI

