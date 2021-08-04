Two evening ferry sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen have been cancelled Aug. 4 due to a staffing shortage. (Black Press Media file photo)

Staffing issues cancel 2 ferries between Victoria and Vancouver

6 p.m. from Tsawwassen and 8 p.m. from Swartz Bay cancelled

Two evening ferry sailings between Victoria and Vancouver have been cancelled Wednesday due to a staffing issue.

The 6 p.m. from Tsawwassen and 8 p.m. from Swartz Bay will not run, BC Ferries announced at 1 p.m. The issue, the service said, is a staffing shortage.

“Your safety is important to us, and we require a specific number of crew members on board the vessel to ensure the safety of our passengers in the unlikely event of an emergency and to comply with Transport Canada regulations,” BC Ferries said in a statement.

Customers with reservations on the sailings will be contacted directly and accommodated on the next available trip if possible. As of 1:30 p.m., there is approximately 50 per cent availability on the 7 and 9 p.m. sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay.

BC Ferries said it apologizes for any inconvenience.

