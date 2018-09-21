Start of the weekend will be a wet one in Maple Ridge

Get out the umbrella and replace your windshield wipers. It’s going to be a wet start to the weekend as Environment Canada issuing a special weather statement for the region on Friday morning. The weather service is calling for up to 40 mm of rain tonight, Friday, in Metro Vancouver, including Maple Ridge.

A Pacific low pressure system approaching Vancouver Island will give periods of rain at times heavy to the south coast, says Environment Canada. Rainfall amounts up to near 40 mm are expected through tonight.

The rain is expected to ease however on Saturday as the low-pressure system moves inland.

Storm watchers on Twitter can follow #BCStorm.