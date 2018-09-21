Start of the weekend will be a wet one in Maple Ridge

Weather statement from Env. Canada for Friday

Get out the umbrella and replace your windshield wipers. It’s going to be a wet start to the weekend as Environment Canada issuing a special weather statement for the region on Friday morning. The weather service is calling for up to 40 mm of rain tonight, Friday, in Metro Vancouver, including Maple Ridge.

A Pacific low pressure system approaching Vancouver Island will give periods of rain at times heavy to the south coast, says Environment Canada. Rainfall amounts up to near 40 mm are expected through tonight.

The rain is expected to ease however on Saturday as the low-pressure system moves inland.

Storm watchers on Twitter can follow #BCStorm.

Previous story
Jury to deliberate in case of Calgary man accused of murdering woman
Next story
House arrest for man who abused disabled B.C. woman, then blamed her

Just Posted

OCOP: ‘Hiring without boundaries’

Brody McDearmid is putting a focus on hiring people with disabilities at Meridian Meats.

Children getting too much screen time

A Maple Ridge mother opens up about her children’s use of tablets, smartphones and television

Start of the weekend will be a wet one in Maple Ridge

Weather statement from Env. Canada for Friday

Maple Ridge will vote on garbage pickup this election

Plebiscite will piggy-back on to civic vote

Free parking spots at Ridge Meadows Hospital eroded

Lab patient says he may go to Mission over parking issue

VIDEO: Maple Ridge tent city residents back after flash flood Friday

Mayor though says they shouldn’t have to go back

5 to start your day

National forecaster issues rainfall warning, three crashes in Metro Vancouver overnight and more

Burnaby RCMP investigating ‘serious’ rollover crash

Shortly after 1 a.m. Friday, police said a truck crashed closing Lougheed Highway

Man dead after being hit by 2 vehicles on Highway 10

Pedestrian in his 50s has died after being hit by two vehicles, one of which stayed: Surrey RCMP

1 person dead after crash on Highway 17 in Delta

Footage from the scene shows a mangled white truck that appears to have slammed into a barrier

Legal society poster seeks complainants against two cops on Downtown Eastside

Pivot Legal Society became aware of allegations made against the officers after a video circulated

Jury to deliberate in case of Calgary man accused of murdering woman

Curtis Healy could be convicted of first-degree murder, second-degree murder or manslaughter

House arrest for man who abused disabled B.C. woman, then blamed her

‘Groomed complainant’ and ‘violated position of trust,’ judge says

Liberals want to know what Canadians think of legalized weed

The federal government will comb social media for Canadians’ pot-related behaviour

Most Read