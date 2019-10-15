Unionized workers at three Vancouver hotels walked out and began strike action on Sept. 19, 2019. (Unite Here Local 40 Facebook photo)

Striking Vancouver hotel workers reach deal with four of five hotels

A strike continues at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia

A noisy, weeks-long strike at four luxury hotels in Vancouver may be over as the union announced a tentative contract agreement.

A statement from Unite Here Local 40 says it reached a deal Tuesday with the Westin Bayshore, Hyatt Regency, Pinnacle Harbourfront and Four Seasons hotels.

It says a strike continues at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia.

The statement says the agreement representing about 1,500 downtown workers is groundbreaking and secures significant wage increases over four years, protects workers from sexual harassment and boosts their job security.

ALSO READ: Court bans striking workers at Vancouver hotel from using sirens

In two separate rulings earlier this month, the British Columbia Supreme Court restricted striking workers’ use of noise makers.

The Rosewood Hotel Georgia was granted an injunction stopping picketers from using sirens, while another ruling prevented workers at three other hotels from using air horns, sirens, blow horns and whistles.

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh walked the picket line with some of the workers in downtown Vancouver on Monday.

The Canadian Press

