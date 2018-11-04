Strong gusts of wind forecast for Lower Mainland

Gusts could reach up to 80 km/hr

A cold front is bringing strong westerly winds with gusts up to 80 kilometres an hour to the Lower Mainland.

In a special weather statement issued Sunday morning, Environment Canada said that the gusts would ease up by midday.

Candlelight vigil honours the memory of Nicole Bell and other missing B.C. women

Untrending: Mourning in the digital age

Grieving is once again becoming a community practice.

