A previous windstorm on White Rock’s waterfront. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Strong winds forecast for Lower Mainland: weather staement in effect

Environment Canada warns of strong winds near water, ‘damage to buildings…may occur’

The Lower Mainland may be in for more extreme weather.

Environment Canada issued at special weather statement for Metro Vancouver communities just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, especially those located near the water.

Strong winds are expected starting tomorrow (Thursday, Jan. 5) evening to near midnight.

“A strong low pressure system over the Pacific Ocean is moving northward. From tomorrow evening to near midnight, strong wind gusts will reach 70 to 80 km/h for Metro Vancouver regions near the Strait of Georgia. Winds will ease overnight,” the statement said.

“Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. High winds may result in power outages and fallen tree branches.

READ ALSO: White Rock pier crumbles under massive waves, winds

The statement is in effect for all of Metro Vancouver, including Surrey and White Rock, as well as Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, North and West Vancouver, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Langley, Richmond and Delta.

Just Posted

