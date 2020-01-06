THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Students to take part in hunger strike to force UBC to divest from fossil fuels

Extinction Rebellion says university’s partial divestment not enough

A group of University of B.C. students will begin their hunger strike on Monday, environmental activist group Extinction Rebellion said.

The group has asked for UBC to divest of all fossil fuel investments by the end of 2019. As UBC has not done so, the group said, a hunger strike will begin.

The university divested about $380 million from fossil fuels in December, but the group is asking for a “full and immediate divestment.”

In a statement, director of university affairs Matthew Ramsey said UBC shares the students’ concerns about climate change.

“That’s why the university declared a climate emergency and is moving towards divestment as quickly as possible given our fiduciary responsibility,” Ramsey said.

However, Ramsey said a “hunger strike will not expedite the critical due diligence we must undertake” before fully divesting.

Ramsey noted UBC’s health and wellness staff will be ready to help students taking part in the hunger strike.

This is not Extinction Rebellion’s first high-profile protest. Last year, the group shut down bridges in major Canadian cities and hosted a ‘Funeral for Extinction’ march in Vancouver to protest a lack of action on climate change.

READ MORE: Environmental group to host ‘Funeral for Extinction’ march in Vancouver on Black Friday

VIDEO: Climate demonstrators shut down Canadian bridges as part of global action

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Surrey murder suspect captured in California charged with different attempt in Maple Ridge
Next story
B.C. dentist who lost licence has disappeared, still owes $100,000 in fines

Just Posted

Surrey murder suspect captured in California charged with different attempt in Maple Ridge

Brandon Teixeira caught last month in California, charged with murder in Surrey

Ridge Meadows Hospital has baby New Year 2020

Baby born at 12:53 p.m. on January 2

VIDEO: Dog saved from house fire in Maple Ridge

Flames were seen in the living room of a home along 204 Street

VIDEO: Life of Maple Ridge Legion president celebrated

About 100 people attended the celebration for Maple Ridge Legion Branch 88 president Jim MacDonald

On Community: Outreach is more than housing

Meet Coast Mental Health’s outreach team in Maple Ridge.

Canada beats Russia 4-3 in world juniors hockey tournament to take home gold

Canada comes from behind to get gold

Georgia Straight alt weekly to be purchased for $1.25M

Media Central also plans to buy Toronto alt weekly Now Magazine for up to $2 million

Students to take part in hunger strike to force UBC to divest from fossil fuels

Extinction Rebellion says university’s partial divestment not enough

VIDEO: Surveillance is in at CES Gadget Show – in a big way

‘Many, many horrible stories have come out of consumer electronics,’ privacy advocate says

Free speech group threatens legal action after UBC cancels conservative speaker

Andy Ngo, the editor-at-large of The Post Millennial, had been scheduled to speak at UBC

Surrey woman found not criminally responsible for hitting Burnaby flagger with car

Brenda Ouma Aregay’s case will go to the Review Board of B.C.

More than 60 people of Iranian background detained crossing from B.C. to U.S.

The detainees were headed home from a concert in Vancouver

Pipeline contractors hiring in tight labour market for Alberta, B.C.

Competition for oil, gas pipeline jobs as skilled workers retiring

Wait for ‘high’ before gobbling more cannabis edibles to avoid ER visit: doctors

Cannabis edibles such as cookies, chocolate and gummies are now available for sale

Most Read