(Submitted photo)

Subzero temperatures coming to Lower Mainland

Environment Canada predicts the air will drop to -5 and -10 C

A rush of Arctic air is coming to the Lower Mainland.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement on Monday afternoon for people living in Hope all the way through to Vancouver’s North Shore.

The mercury will start to drop on Tuesday, with the Arctic winds hitting the coast by Wednesday night. As the week goes on, temperatures, with the wind chill, will slide down to -5 to -10 C.

The department recommends people spending a lot of time outside to dress in layers, with a wind-resistant outer layer, and for drivers to make sure they have a winter emergency kit with blankets, extra clothes and boots in their cars.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
$150,000 in MSP fees coming out of SD42 pocket

Just Posted

$150,000 in MSP fees coming out of SD42 pocket

SD42 had to cover MSP for international students after government announcement in August

Fire hits Maple Ridge property, but still no power

Pitt Meadows couple set up gofundme after blaze

Maple Ridge residents readying for commute chaos

Buses stop running Wednesday to Friday

Recreation vehicle on Katzie reserve goes up in flames

Pitt Meadows firefighters say man lucky to get out

New fields of dreams for Maple Ridge

In two years, city has built four new, all-weather surfaces

VIDEO: More First Nations kids deserve child-welfare compensation, federal lawyers argue

Government had been ordered to pay $40K for each child taken away from parents after 2006

International student identified as Surrey murder victim by Indian media

The victim is reportedly 21-year-old Prabhleen Kaur Matharu

Man charged in crash that claimed life of retired Abbotsford Police sergeant Shinder Kirk

Conrad Nikolaus Wetten, 23, charged with driving without due care and attention

Murder trial for man charged in Burnaby girl’s death set for September 2020

Ibrahim Ali has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Marrisa Shen

VIDEO: School community rallies to family of 12-year-old Langley hit-and-run victim

Dad says Jesse Brown is working hard at rehab

Flappy the duck up for adoption at Langley animal shelter

It’s not just dogs and cats at the Aldergrove shelter

Western Canada Indigenous leaders choose pipelines over poverty

Nations want ownership, jobs from Trans Mountain, LNG Canada

15,000-name petition against Kelowna supportive housing heads to B.C. legislature

14,000 people have signed a petition to change the use of the housing facility under construction

UPDATE: Union, Coast Mountain to head back to the bargaining table as bus walkout looms

Bus drivers, maintenance workers say they’ll walk off the job Wednesday

Most Read