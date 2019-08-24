Border crossings across Lower Mainland seeing lengthy delays

Sumas, Peace Arch and Surrey-Blaine border crossings seeing long wait times

Drivers heading for the Sumas border crossing will be jammed up for a second day running as expected wait times are well over an hour.

Highway 11 is once again backed up all the way to Highway 1 with an estimated wait time at a whopping two hours, as of Saturday at noon, according to ezbordercrossing.com. The Nexus lane remains closed.

People planning to cross into the U.S. today should consider taking the Aldergrove Crossing as delays are significantly shorter.

Meanwhile, the Peace Arch border crossing is seeing a roughly 90 minutes delay. The Blaine border crossing, along Highway 15, is nearing two hours.

Yesterday the delay was thought to have been due to the Toronto Blue Jays series against the Seattle Mariners. The teams play again today at 6 p.m., and again Sunday at 1:16 p.m.

READ MORE : Hour long waits for the Sumas border crossing

